Harry Potter, Humphrey Bogart and Wonder Woman all mask up in Covid safety campaign from Warner Media

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Creative, Media, News

WarnerMedia has joined the effort to battle Covid-19 with an ad that has something for everyone. Whether you are into action movies, comedy, or Hollywood classics, there’s a digitally masked-up movie character in here for you, as fictional heroes cleverly take the political sting out of the mask debate in the US.

The film has been made with the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention and social campaigning body The Ad Council. It will run on Warner channels like HBO and Turner TV as well as other media outlets.

MAA creative scale: 8

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall
Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

