Harry Potter, Humphrey Bogart and Wonder Woman all mask up in Covid safety campaign from Warner Media

WarnerMedia has joined the effort to battle Covid-19 with an ad that has something for everyone. Whether you are into action movies, comedy, or Hollywood classics, there’s a digitally masked-up movie character in here for you, as fictional heroes cleverly take the political sting out of the mask debate in the US.

The film has been made with the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention and social campaigning body The Ad Council. It will run on Warner channels like HBO and Turner TV as well as other media outlets.

MAA creative scale: 8