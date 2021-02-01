Don't Miss

Bud Light bombards us with Super Bowl lemons

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, Finance, News 1 day ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Wieden+Kennedy looks set for a good showing at the Super Bowl and here’s another for Bud Light’s Lemonade Seltzer. Big brewers in the US seem to be giving up on beer for fruity alternatives (some would say they gave up on real beer a while back.)

A common theme for most of the Super Bowl ads we’ve seen so far is a wry acknowledgement that 2019 was a stinker with guarded hope for 2021, a tricky one to manage. In this case Americans being bombarded with a barrage of…lemons.

Walks the line.

MAA creative scale: 7.

You May Also Like

About Stephen Foster

Avatar
Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.