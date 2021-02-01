Bud Light bombards us with Super Bowl lemons

0 Shares Share

Wieden+Kennedy looks set for a good showing at the Super Bowl and here’s another for Bud Light’s Lemonade Seltzer. Big brewers in the US seem to be giving up on beer for fruity alternatives (some would say they gave up on real beer a while back.)

A common theme for most of the Super Bowl ads we’ve seen so far is a wry acknowledgement that 2019 was a stinker with guarded hope for 2021, a tricky one to manage. In this case Americans being bombarded with a barrage of…lemons.

Walks the line.

MAA creative scale: 7.