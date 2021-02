0 Shares Share

Guess Valentine’s Day will only be for existing couples this year (although hardened seducers of whatever persuasion will doubtless get around it.)

Bouygues Telecom in France has discovered that one in two couples scroll with their phone even in bed so they’ve produced a new mini-charger with a short lead which means you can’t use it in bed any more. Thereby..well you get the idea.

The ad, with French comedy duo comedy Laura Felpin and Cédric Salaun, has its moments.

MAA creative scale: 6.5.