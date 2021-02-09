Becks, Diddy and Reynolds rally to bartenders cause – or is it celebs having (another) good time?

0 Shares Share

It’s good, no doubt, of Ryan Reynolds, P.Diddy and David Beckham to rally to the cause of hard-pressed American bartenders. It also gives them a chance to the plug their drinks or, in Beckham’s case, the one he promotes.

Did the well-heeled trio really shell out $5m for a Super Bowl spot? From Reynolds’ production company Maximum Effort.

Becks has done all right hasn’t he? He seems to be everywhere (and very rich) from doing seemingly very little.

Getting something of a celeb hangover here. The whole world seems to have gone bloody Instagram.

MAA creative scale: 3.