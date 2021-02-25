BBC Studios-owned UKTV launches media agency review

0 Shares Share

UKTV, home of channels including Dave, UK Gold and Yesterday, is reviewing its media agency contract, currently held by Omnicom-owned Hearts & Science.

The broadcaster, owned by BBC Studios, grew its audience share by 4 per cent last year, broadening its reach among younger 16-34 viewers through partnerships with TikTok and Twitch. Hearts & Science will repitch for the business alongside independent and network agencies in a process managed by The Aperto Partnership.

Alasdair Weddell, director of media for UKTV said: “Hearts & Science’s work for UKTV over the last four years has been outstanding and the team there has played a key role in supporting our growth and success. However, it is important as a business to review media agency requirements from time to time so we are very grateful for the expert support and advice of The Aperto Partnership, who will help us find the best agency for our needs.”

The review is the first under the current ownership structure. BBC Studios (the commercial arms of the BBC), completed its acquisition in June 2019. UKTV is on Freeview as well as Sky and Virgin, and much of its programming is made up of reruns of BBC shows across specialist channels, including crime drama on Alibi and nature documentaries on Eden.

Andrew Mortimer, managing partner of The Aperto Partnership, said: “We are delighted to support UKTV on this project. This is a great brief for agencies at an exciting time in the TV business, which is seeing accelerated change in competition and consumer behaviour.”