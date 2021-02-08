Audi Norway lands killer punch on Ferrell and GM

0 Shares Share

GM’s electric car Super Bowl ad with Will Ferrell takes aim at Norway for having the effrontery to lead the world in electric cars. Ferrell sets out to sort them out.

Audi Norway and agency Pol were stung into action in double quick time, enlisting Game of Thrones actor Kristoffer Hivju to put Ferrell and co (as with most Super bowl ads there’s a cast of celebs) in their place.

“Norway is a peace-loving nation, but we strongly felt that the GM hate campaign deserved a swift response, of course with a touch of humor” says Petter Bryde from agency POL in Oslo.

Quite so.

A TKO from Norway.

MAA creative scale: 9.