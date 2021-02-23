Apple redefines the future of health – with its watch

0 Shares Share

It’s fair to say that the world was somewhat underwhelmed when the Apple Watch first appeared in 2015 but you underestimate the Cupertino giant at your peril and now there are 100 million or so users. And, as with everything Apple, new and more wondrous variants appear with disheartening regularity. The new 6 will set you back £380 or so in the UK.

Is it worth it? ‘Course it is because “the future of health is on your wrist.” A timely message for the times of course. In-house from Apple, directed by Ian Pons Jewell.

Clocking your workout is a must-do clearly.

Having an ECG (electro-cardiogram) whenever you like is clearly a must (and a hypochondriac’s dream.)

Regulating your sleep is an interesting one.

The way tech giants take over many people’s lives is unsettling for some of us. Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg negotiating head-to-head with the prime minister of Australia over its news blackout (it’s backed down officially although it probably really hasn’t) is positively surreal. Facebook is supposed to be a way of keeping in touch with friends, not a global power.

Apple is Facebook’s biggest enemy just now, with Tim Cook’s war on cookies. Most Apple initiatives bring something new to the party, as it seems do these new Apple Watches.

What if you can’t afford one though? Health, alas, obeys the laws of the market too.

MAA creative scale: 7.