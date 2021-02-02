Amazon’s Alexa gets sexy in Lucky General’s Super Bowl ad

0 Shares Share

Alexa has had a design makeover, and Lucky Generals’ Super Bowl spot celebrates the new look by reinventing Alexa as a sexy companion, willing to do your bidding and anticipate your every need, played by US actor Michael B Jordan, star of Black Panther and Rocky sequel Creed.

The besotted woman’s perplexed husband is particularly amusing. It’s not quite clear how a UK agency is able to produce such a run of winners at the biggest US advertising showcase, but this film is Lucky General’s best yet. It’s clever, it’s funny, and it even sneaks in a promotion for Jordan’s new movie, Without Remorse, which comes to Prime Video (where else?) later this month.

MAA creative score: 9.5