Adam&eve deconstructs poster for Marmite Dynamite

Adam&eveDDB’s ‘Love it or hate it” campaign for Marmite is one of the outstanding efforts of the past decade (a small field perhaps but it would be a stand-out in any era) and here’s a diverting special build poster for Marmite’s new chilli variant Marmite Dynamite, which really should sort the men from the boys.

Still eyeing my free sample nervously.

With media agency Mindshare and Out of Home specialist Kinetic.

Hardly London’s Cromwell Road in terms of location but maybe it will travel. And how long before somebody nicks the lid?

MAA creative scale: 8.

This is an update version of an earlier story.

