Wunderman Thompson raids Dentsu Data Labs for data partner Richards

Wunderman Thompson UK has hired Steve Richards as data partner. Richard was managing director of data, consultancy and solutions at Dentsu Data Labs, overseeing a team of 30.

Richards (left) reports to reports to UK head of data & insights David Lloyd.

Lloyd says: “Steve’s a tremendous talent. His skillset and knowledge across data, insights and technology, paired with his passion for innovative solutions, sets him apart and will be a huge asset to Wunderman Thompson and our clients. Staying ahead of a rapidly changing world and industry, particularly right now, is as important and exciting as it is challenging.”

Richards says: “I’ve admired Wunderman Thompson for some time and jumped at the chance to join David and the team. It’s impressive, and frankly quite rare, to find an agency with the equal strength of capabilities and expertise across each step of a brand’s experience.”