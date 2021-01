What could be more romantic than free McDonald’s fries? TBWA Spain’s tale of young love

0 Shares Share

“Seba and Alicia” are the stars of a surprisingly compelling story about love at a McDonald’s drive-thru. Told by TBWA Spain, it is based on the insight that pretty much everyone eats their fries before they get home.

It’s an impressive leap by the agency to turn a McDonald’s promotion into an opportunity for brand building and entertainment. There are ten and twenty second cut downs too, but this full length version is worth a watch.

MAA creative scale: 9