Walls come tumbling down for Australian Lamb

Call yourself The Monkeys and you have to live up to it, which the jewel in Australia’s Accenture Interactive agency crown seems determined to do.

Recently we had its bat-eating camper for BCF online stores, now for Australian Lamb we fast forward to 2031 where a Trunp-style wall prevents natives of Victoria from sampling Queensland lamb. But the natives rise up, Berlin style. On Australia Day of course.

Pleasingly bonkers. Wonder what those buttoned up consultants at Accenture make of it? They should be pleased to see The Monkeys’ efforts on front pages too.

MAA creative scale: 8.