Don't Miss

Virgin appoints Glow London and Truant for its new £3m reward scheme, Virgin Red

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 4 days ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Virgin has appointed brand engagement specialists Glow London and creative agency Truant to handle the £3 million business for its new group-wide reward scheme, Virgin Red. The agencies competed against some big, well-known networks for the business.

The new scheme launched in September on an invitation-only basis, but is now set to become a bigger and less exclusive offering. Its reward points are positioned as a currency that will never expire, and they can also be used by members to support local communities, charities and the environment.

Virgin Red covers the whole group of companies, which includes Virgin Atlantic, Virgin Media, Virgin Active, Virgin Holidays, Virgin Money, Virgin Mobile, and Virgin Wines, and is likely to include non-Virgin companies as well.

Lee McGuffie, Virgin Red’s marketing and digital director, said: “Glow London [and Truant] were appointed after demonstrating a bold, provocative and single-minded approach in the pitch. The team is not only a joy to work with, but is steeped in Virgin history and really understands the challenge of launching a new rewards club.”

You May Also Like

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall
Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.