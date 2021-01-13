VCCP wins place on new RB hygiene roster with Harpic, Vanish and Finish

0 Shares Share

London agency VCCP has won a slice of RB (Reckitt-Benckiser as was) business, joining the household goods giant’s new global “brand experience” roster. VCCP will work on hygiene brands Harpic, Vanish and Finish (the last two do other things too of course.)

Brand experience is defined as “delivering digital consumer experience strategies and advising on the complete range of digital consumer touchpoints: from content, social and digital advertising through to e-commerce content best practices.” It appears to be what creative agencies need to do in a digital world.

RB global brand experience lead Nick Horan says: “Our remit was to find a partner who could help us deliver gold standard consumer experience thinking and creativity across our portfolio of brands. We’re excited to be working with VCCP to deliver that and build on our digital capability.”

VCCP Partnerships MD Peter Grenfell says: “RB Hygiene’s role in society has never been more important than now. We’re thrilled to be working with them and look forward to helping them realise their ambitious plans for both their business and brands.”