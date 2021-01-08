Trouble Maker wins Sports Direct social media business

0 Shares Share

Trouble Maker, the new London agency that started life with the global Peroni account, has won Sports Direct’s social and paid social media business. Mike Ashley’s Sports Direct is the UK’s biggest sporting goods retailer.

The agency’s remit includes social media and content strategy for Sports Direct UK, management of the brand’s social channels across Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and YouTube, community engagement on and off social platforms with groups like the Strava Running Community, and the production and creation of monthly content. It will also act as the brand’s media distribution point.

Sports Direct CMO Beckie Stanion says: “Sports Direct is going through a monumental evolution. Brand marketing and all that it encompasses is the final part of our elevation strategy. We have been focused on only working with the best that the industry has to offer.

“Trouble Maker have hit the ground running and we are confident that we have found a social partner who thinks social first but who has a true grasp on being fully integrated.”

—