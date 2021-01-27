Don't Miss

TikTok joins the establishment with Vayner’s viral sea shanty

All the to-ing and fro-ing over Tik Tok’s ownership (it now seems to be shared between Oracle, Walmart and China’s ByteDance after D. Trump’s intervention) doesn’t seem to have held back the social media upstart.

Now it’s claiming the first big social media trend of 2021 with, of all things, a sea shanty sung by a Scottish postman. Nathan Evans’ rendition of ‘The Wellerman’ has gone viral and, in a new campaign from VaynerMedia he’s joined by, among others, Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber tinkling the ivories and veteran warbler Gary Barlow.

Maybe joining the establishent is paying off.

MAA creative creative scale: 7.

