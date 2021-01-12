Don't Miss

Thirty seconds of Chris Whitty is more than enough

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Creative, News, Politics, PR 22 mins ago 0

In his own lugubrious ‘Dr Death’ way UK chief medical adviser Chris Whitty is a capable enough Downing Street press conference performer. He doesn’t flannel away like Boris anyway.

But I don’t know who thought this Covid-19 thirty seconds was ‘best use of the prof.’ Because it certainly isn’t.

There’s a line between protecting the public from themselves and being so bloody overbearing and censorious that people turn off.

This is firmly on the wrong side.

MAA creative scale: intensive care required.

