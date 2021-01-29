The&Partnership teams with Wunderman Thompson to add Lexus UK CRM

0 Shares Share

The&Partnership has deepened its relationship with Toyota’s Lexus by teaming with Wunderman Thompson to win the Lexus UK CRM account from Publicis’ Digitas. T&P is part-owned by Wunderman Thompson owner WPP.

Lexus UK customer relationship marketing manager Mark Benton says: “Customers don’t think and operate in silos and it’s important as a business we don’t either. Adding Wunderman Thompson into the fold allows us to understand customer’s perspectives, craft an experience based on an individual and bring it to life with outstanding creative across all customer touchpoints.

“Working with one united agency team allows us to truly deliver ‘Experience Amazing’ for our customers. Digitas has been a fantastic partner and I want to thank them for the successes we’ve shared together”.

T&P and Wunderman already collaborate on a number of accounts including News UK.