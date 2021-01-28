The sublime and the ridiculous: Small Beer and Kraft

Well maybe not sublime but London agency Dark Horses has ventured outside its sports marketing speciality with a new Out of Home campaign for low alcohol beer Small Beer.

Nice and simple anyway: MAA creative scale: 7.

Meanwhile, at the other end of the marketing spectrum, Kraft Heinz is celebrating Valentine’s Day on February 14 with this new variant.

Isn’t it the most revolting thing you’ve ever seen?

Valentine’s will be a challenge this year for even the most determined romancers. Candy-flavoured Mac & Cheese probably won’t help.