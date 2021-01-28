Don't Miss

The sublime and the ridiculous: Small Beer and Kraft

Posted by: Staff in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, Media, News 10 mins ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Well maybe not sublime but London agency Dark Horses has ventured outside its sports marketing speciality with a new Out of Home campaign for low alcohol beer Small Beer.

Nice and simple anyway: MAA creative scale: 7.

Meanwhile, at the other end of the marketing spectrum, Kraft Heinz is celebrating Valentine’s Day on February 14 with this new variant.

Isn’t it the most revolting thing you’ve ever seen?

Valentine’s will be a challenge this year for even the most determined romancers. Candy-flavoured Mac & Cheese probably won’t help.

You May Also Like

About Staff

Avatar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.