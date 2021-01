The Media and Marketing podcast: pitching on Zoom

In the latest Media and Marketing podcast John Reynolds discusses the upside and downside of pitching on Zoom – the reality for most in pandemic-ridden 2020 and into 2021 – with Angus Crowther from intermediary Alchemists and Total Media COO Celine Saturnino (left.)

Will this continue to be the norm, especially for international business, or will in-person pitches make a return?

The full podcast is here.