Strategy chiefs head exodus from AMV BBDO

0 Shares Share

AMV BBDO’s long-serving joint strategy heads Craig Mawdsley and Bridget Angear have fallen on their swords as the agency retrenches after a string of account losses, replaced by Tom White and David Edwards.

The duo have already formed a strategy consultancy craig+bridget.

AMV had a truly awful 2020, losing BT and most of its Pepsico business, including Walkers. The final straw seems to have been its terrible campaign for Asda, which is also reviewing.

How such a traditionally sure-footed agency – the biggest creative agency by billings in the UK for 20 years until displaced last year by Omnicom sibling adam&eveDDB – can fall from grace so rapidly is a mystery. The inter-Omnicom rivalry with A&E didn’t help, neither it seems, did the move from central London to Omnicom’s vast new HQ on the South Bank.

Mawdsley and Angear, who have big reputations, will probably not be the last departures. There were a number last year too. Redundancies are a strange way of building back an agency but it’s what holding companies always seem to do.

*Elsewhere at Omnicom there’s better news as DDB’s Tribal has hung on to its foundation VW digital account following a lengthy review.