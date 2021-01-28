Sexist ‘Stay at home’ govt ad puts women in their place

0 Shares Share

The government has withdrawn a Facebook ad that shows exactly what it thinks women should stay home for: baby care, home schooling, or cuddling up to a man on the sofa.

Apparently a government spokesman suggested that it didn’t reflect their views on women, despite the fact that earlier this week, chancellor Rishi Sunak got into hot water when he told MPs that “mums everywhere” are owed a debt of thanks for “juggling childcare and work at this tricky time.”

Brexit is already trying to transport us back to the 50s, and now it looks like the government thinks women are fit only for traditional roles. As Labour MP Yvette Cooper points out on Twitter, sexism seems to be spreading almost as fast as the virus.