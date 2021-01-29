Don't Miss

Saatchi touches down another Super Bowl winner for Tide

Super Bowl ads seem to be shaping pretty well despite a different line-up (a good thing maybe) but one of the big hits last year – P&G’s Tide – is back with another winner from Saatchi & Saatchi New York.

This time it’s Jason Alexander (of Seinfeld fame, amazing how Seinfeld is still with us) providing an unwitting garment for all purposes.

In a year like this it’s OK to “lean into goofiness and humour” says the agency. Indeed, and P&G is showing a deft touch in its advertising these days.

MAA creative scale: 8.5.

