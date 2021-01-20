S4Capital boosts BMW armoury with Staud Studios

0 Shares Share

S4 Capital has moved to strengthen its automotive credentials in Germany – it’s been appointed to handle a big chunk of BMW in Europe via a new entity called “the Marcom ENGINE solution” – with the acquisition of Staud Studios, a well-established automotive specialist.

Staud Studios (below) will be merged with S4’s MediaMonks content business. Staud Studios was founded in 1983 by car photographer René Staud and is now run by his sons Pascal and Patrick Staud.

MediaMonks CEO Victor Knaap says: “Staud Studios will play a key part in building up the Marcom ENGINE solution for BMW and Mini. Their automotive expertise is second to none – going forward Pascal and his team in Stuttgart will become the global centre of expertise for mobility at MediaMonks.”

Staud Studios CEO Pascal Staud says: “We see a huge demand for change in the automotive industry with a specific need for direct to consumer models, personalized interactions and scalable digital and 3D experiences. As MediaMonks’ Global Mobility Hub we add relevant capabilities to our existing services, to help our clients on their path of transformation.”

S4 won BMW in a contentious pitch which left the bosses of some major networks hopping mad. It seems slightly odd to be adding a key resource rather late in the day.