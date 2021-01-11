‘Raging bull’ Sorrell expands MediaMonks in China with creative agency Tomorrow

0 Shares Share

Sir Martin Sorrell’s S4Capital has expanded its footprint in China with award-winning Shanghai creative agency Tomorrow.

Tomorrow was founded in 2015 by Rogier Bikker and clients now include Burberry, Budweiser, Beyond Meat, Coca Cola, Starbucks, Crocs and Red Bull. Tomorrow was named the ‘Greater China Independent Agency of the year – Gold’ in Campaign Asia’s agency of the year awards for both 2020 and 2019.

Tomorrow will merge with S4’s MediaMonks, also recently awarded Production agency of the year in China.

S4 executive chairman Sorrell says: “I’ve always been a raging bull on China’s economy, its consumers and its brands. I’m delighted to welcome Rogier and his colleagues at Tomorrow to the S4Capital family, in what is a priority market for us and one of several more moves in what will become the largest economy in the world.”

A recent report from Credit Suisse (China Internet Sector 2021 Outlook) estimates the Chinese online advertising market is worth over US$107bn. Despite the Covid-19 crisis in Q1, it staged a strong recovery with 17.1% growth in 2020. WPP’s GroupM estimates digital spend represents over 80% of the total Chinese ad market, the highest proportion in any major market.