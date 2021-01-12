Publicis wins L’Oreal China media business, takes Out of Home out of Dentsu’s Posterscope

0 Shares Share

L’Oreal has appointed Publicis Groupe to its media business in China after what Publicis claims was the biggest pitch there in 2020.

Inevitably Publicis has produced a new agency model for the business, OneL’Oreal (yes really, maybe it plays better in Chinese), a “purpose-driven operating model to ensure greater accountability, transparency and sustainability for L’Oréal, all in service of business growth.”

L’Oreal is unusual among the world’s biggest advertisers in favouring a country by country model.

At the same time Publicis has reportedly ended its relationship with Dentsu-owned Posterscope for Out of Home media planning and buying, finally taking the operation in-house after years of reviewing the notion. Posterscope global CEO Stephen Whyte, a former CEO of McCann London, departed quietly last summer.

Publicis, WPP, Interpublic and Dentsu now will all have Out of Home buying in-house. Omnicom uses independent specialist Talon which also handles Havas in the UK and North America.

On L’Oreal Publicis CEO Arthur Sadoun says: “I would like to deeply thank L’Oréal for their trust. Having the opportunity to extend our relationship with them in such a strategic market is a real honor and a fantastic challenge.

“It is also the recognition of the great work done by our teams in China. Despite an unprecedented year, they are leading the change in our industry by delivering data-led marketing innovation, that drives real impact for our clients’ business.”

Update

Not such good news for Publicis Media in the US where it lost out in a final pitch for the combined $2bn T-Mobile/Sprint account. Publicis handled most of T-Mobile, Horizon handled Sprint.