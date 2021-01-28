Don't Miss

Publicis recruits first CCO for APAC, Middle East and Africa

Posted by: Emma Hall in Agencies, Creative, News

Natalie Lam, a former ECD at Google in New York, has been made Publicis Groupe’s first chief creative officer for APAC, the Middle East and Africa.

Lam has spent most of her career in New York, although she was based in Singapore as ECD of OgilvyOne Asia from 2008-2011. In her new role, she will be based in Hong Kong and Singapore, reporting to Loris Nold, CEO Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Publicis Groupe.

Having made her name as creative director on the Nike account at R/GA, and later ECD at Google New York, Lam has been freelancing for the last couple of years at Ogilvy, McCann, VMLY&R and Johannes Leonardo.

Lam said: “I am extremely honoured and excited to be taking on this once-in-a-lifetime dream role. In my year-long discussion with Loris I was impressed with the region’s endless possibilities and the incredible opportunity. Being a New Yorker from Hong Kong, I appreciate the beauty of diverse cultures and the changes that shape our lives everyday around the world.”

Nold said: “There is so much ambition behind Natalie joining us. For our clients, for our creative community and for all of us at Publicis Groupe in the region. There is no doubt in my mind that Natalie is the best talent for this critical role as she brings a unique combination of global and regional experience, world class experience and craft.”

