Don't Miss

Publicis Media expands Reckitt Benckiser business with central Europe win

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Media, News 23 mins ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Reckitt Benckiser Health has appointed Publicis Media to work on its media strategy, digital planning and purchasing across central European markets including Germany, Switzerland, Denmark, Austria, Sweden, Finland and Norway.

Following a competitive pitch, Publicis Media, working with Publicis Groupe’s data network, Epsilon, has also won offline media duties across Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Publicis Media, led by Zenith, won RB’s $260 million hygiene and health business in the US last August, taking on brands including Durex, Strepsils, Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Harpic, Air Wick, Calgon, and Vanish, many of which are doing well in the wake of global health and hygiene challenges.

Julia Mellberg, marketing director central Europe RB Health, said: “Together with Publicis media, we will accelerate towards increasingly holistic, consumer-focused communication. This is absolutely necessary to ensure the future success of our brands including Durex and [sore throat medicine] Dobendan.”

Birgit Konrad, manager of RB at Publicis Media Germany, said: “We are delighted to continue expanding our global partnership with Reckitt Benckiser and to work with the client on developing a growth-oriented communications strategy that encompasses strategy, conception and implementation across all relevant channels in the paid, owned and earned spaces.”

You May Also Like

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall
Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.