Publicis Media expands Reckitt Benckiser business with central Europe win

0 Shares Share

Reckitt Benckiser Health has appointed Publicis Media to work on its media strategy, digital planning and purchasing across central European markets including Germany, Switzerland, Denmark, Austria, Sweden, Finland and Norway.

Following a competitive pitch, Publicis Media, working with Publicis Groupe’s data network, Epsilon, has also won offline media duties across Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Publicis Media, led by Zenith, won RB’s $260 million hygiene and health business in the US last August, taking on brands including Durex, Strepsils, Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Harpic, Air Wick, Calgon, and Vanish, many of which are doing well in the wake of global health and hygiene challenges.

Julia Mellberg, marketing director central Europe RB Health, said: “Together with Publicis media, we will accelerate towards increasingly holistic, consumer-focused communication. This is absolutely necessary to ensure the future success of our brands including Durex and [sore throat medicine] Dobendan.”

Birgit Konrad, manager of RB at Publicis Media Germany, said: “We are delighted to continue expanding our global partnership with Reckitt Benckiser and to work with the client on developing a growth-oriented communications strategy that encompasses strategy, conception and implementation across all relevant channels in the paid, owned and earned spaces.”