MullenLowe Profero wins Bahlsen web and social revamp

MullenLowe Profero has added Bahlsen biscuits’ website and global social agency business to the creative account already handled by MullenLowe. Profero won a pitch against Wunderman Thompson and Adoratorio.

The agency is tasked with redesigning the brand’s first global website and implementing a new social strategy across EMEA, APAC, North America and MENA.

Bahlsen marketing director Claire Sutton says: “We’re absolutely thrilled to appoint MullenLowe Profero. Bringing both our creative and customer experience remits under one roof will make a huge difference in reaching our goals.

“Profero’s creative ambition and strategic capabilities, plus their impressive blend of digital platform expertise and clear understanding of our brand really stood out during the pitch process.”

MullenLowe partner Phil Rumbol, who worked on Bahlsen at the agency, was appointed Bahlsen’s first non-family CEO in March last year.