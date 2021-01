0 Shares Share

Covid cases are going down (slowly) in the UK but there are still lots of people in hospital, many on ventilators.

So the latest instalment of the NHS campaign through MullenLowe shows real patients to remind us that it ain’t over yet.

As ever MullenLowe walks the line between scaring us all to death – which some in the Government and many medics would surely like to do – and persuasion.

Treating people like grown-ups is usually the best policy.

MAA creative scale: 8.