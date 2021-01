0 Shares Share

S4 Capital’s MediaMonks seems to be picking up business all over the place, including a big slice of BMW.

Here’s a new ad for German-based language app Babbel, ‘Understanding changes everything.’ Based on research from Ipsos it seems. But didn’t we know that anyway?

No doubt the strategy’s spot on but….

Our withers are unwrung.

MAa creative scale: 3.