MediaMonks London boosts management team with five senior female hires

It’s ‘here come the girls’ at S4Capital’s MediaMonks London (are you allowed to say that any more? Oh well, it’s done now) as the agency expands its London headcount to 85 with five senior female hires.

MediaMonks says it’s committed to “maintaining gender balance, particularly in leadership roles.”

Alena Rossini, formerly Engine MD at Engine for South East Asia, is joining as head of clients and partnerships, Naana Orleans-Amissah, who’s worked at Fold7, glue and Crabtree & Evelyn is joining as strategy director.

Malin Hanås, previously at Publicis/Poke and Razorfish is joining the creative team, Jacquelyn McInally, formerly of Travelex joins as programmes director and Julia Fontaine, from Edelman, is the new senior VP of growth. Here they all are: (left to right) Hanås, Rossini, Orleans-Amissah, Fontaine and McInally.

London MD Martin Verdult says: “We’ve seen an incredible surge in business in 2020. We’ve found that we’ve been able to help our clients in the United Kingdom and across the globe with their challenges. I’m very proud of our growth and the team of experts. Going forward, diversity, equality and inclusion, the zero impact workspace and sustainable production will be key focus topics for us.

“This is a great start of our ambitions for 2021: to not only win the decade regarding the work that we do, but to also increase equality in the space we work in.”

It is, indeed, going to be a big year for MediaMonks. In September it was awarded a lead role in new BMW agency entity The Engine, alongside Germany’s Serviceplan among others – in a somewhat contentious pitch. If MediaMonks can help to pull this together it will open lots of other doors besides.