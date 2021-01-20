Don't Miss

MAA blast from the past: Tesco’s ‘cheerful sole’

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Analysis, Creative, Finance 39 mins ago 0

As agencies wait for the call to pitch for Asda, here’s a blast from the past from MullenLowe which they’ve kindly posted on YouTube.

All the way from 1995 when MullenLowe was far from a gleam in Interpublic’s eye, this is from Lowe Howard-Spink in the UK before it became enmeshed in the US holding company.

Much has changed in the meantime of course. Supermarket ads certainly haven’t got any better; you’ll be lucky to find a fishmonger in Tesco these days.

Some of the spirit of L-HS lives on at MullenLowe though. Fresh from its triumphs for the NHS in the pandemic, it may find itself on Asda’s list too.

About Stephen Foster

Avatar
Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

