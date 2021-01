MAA blast from the past: McDonald’s Super Bowl ‘Showdown’ with Jordan and Bird

It’s the Super Bowl soon, maybe a somewhat reduced one in ad terms although enough biggies will surely pile in.

This is a classic for McDonald’s from Leo Burnett in 1993. Apparently the brief was simply to use Michael Jordan and writer jim Ferguson and art director bob Shalcross came up with this. Jordan playing Larry Bird to hang on to his lunch.

Hiring Super Bowl supremo Joe Pytka to direct also helped. The best Super Bowl ad of them all?