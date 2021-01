MAA blast from the past: Clive Owen drives for BMW

Not that long ago it looked like high end ads were becoming more like films – then we had digital.

Arguably the series that sparked the ‘ads as films’ genre was BMW ‘The Hire,’ featuring Clive Owen as a getaway driver.

Here’s the first in the series – ‘The Ambush’ directed by Hollywood veteran John Frankenheimer in 2001.

Leaving a somewhat battered Beamer.

Was it worth it? Sales rose 12% during the series by Anonymous Content (later taken over by Ridley and Tony Scott.)

So guess it was.