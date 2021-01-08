MAA blast from the past: BMP’s Muhammad Ali – for Unigate?

0 Shares Share

BMP (plus its later manifestation adam&eveDDB), under the inimitable John Webster, was voted the best UK agency of all time by Campaign a few years back. This sparked outrage from supporters of CDP and BBH – but was probably correct.

BMP wasn’t all about Smash Martians or Cresta cartoon bears – or lugubrious john Smiths drinkers in dowdy pubs. It had a mean way with celebrities too and they don’t come any bigger than Muhammad Ali.

The great man had probably never heard of Unigate milk (or the mysterious Humphrey who kept nicking it from your doorstep) but he rises to the poetic challenge as only true champs can.