Just Eat joins perfect storm of big client reviews

Another day, another – on the face of it – mystifying creative review. Just Eat is reviewing its business at McCann, after seemingly dominating the airwaves all year (apart from the NHS of course.) Maybe they’ve gone off the somewhat pricey Snoop Dogg.

Unilever is reportedly also looking at its vast array of agency relationships, probably with a view to having fewer of them.

Just Eat appointed McCann in 2018 and, as with Moneysupermarket at Karmarama, this is a reflection that many agency deals are for three years these days. Signing such a deal is great for the first 18 months but then what? Make as much money as you can before the business goes?

Doesn’t always of course, energy firm E.ON has just decided to stick with Engine after a nine-month review. Time well spent obviously.

All these reviews are diverting for the likes of us, although hard to keep up with. They also present the newer wave of creative agencies – Uncommon, New Commercial Arts, maybe Wonderhood Studios – with a big opportunity.

They’re also a reminder to the big ad holding companies that they need to keep investing in creative talent as pitches come around more regularly. Creative talent (and showmanship) still wins pitches.

That hasn’t been lost on WPP CEO Mark Read who has hired Rob Reilly from McCann Worldgroup as his global CEO while WPP’s Wunderman Thompson has invested in a new ECD, Tom Drew from BBH who was in creative charge of its cornerstone Tesco business. Does WT fancy, say, Asda? The supermarket chain is also looking around, this time from AMV BBDO.

Still, to return to where we started, McCann can justifiably feel rather miffed.