Will electric cars reinvent the wheel? VW’s new electric ID.4 SUV will, according to this new film from Johannes Leonardo.

Nothing not to like in this. Will VW shoot itself in the foot as it did with diesel? Should have learnt its lesson by now but you never know with car companies.

Read somewhere the other day that the Chinese have an iron grip on some metal that’s essential for electric car batteries. Be interesting to see how that plays out.

MAA creative scale: 7.