ITV and Uncommon give us a resolution to last beyond New Year’s Day: keep talking in 2021

The festive season is over and there’s a long cold winter ahead, so ITV and Uncommon are reminding us that a regular text or call can make a real difference in reducing stress and anxiety, and reminding people that they are not alone.

Susie Braun, head of strategy and communications for ITV Social Purpose said: “Many of us focus on our physical health in January, but our mental wellbeing is just as important. We launched Britain Get Talking because staying connected is good for us all, and after the year we’ve had, it couldn’t be more important. We hope this campaign will get millions committing to stay in touch in 2021.”

The “Britain Get Talking” campaign is now well established, and this particularly poignant film is likely to hit home with extra force.

MAA creative scale: 7

