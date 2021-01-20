Don't Miss

Innocean quells a juvenile rebellion for Hyundai Santa Fe

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 16 mins ago 0

Innocean, which handles Kia and Hyundai plus some other bits and pieces, claims to be the fastest-growing creative agency network in the world (if it really is growing it might be the only one just now.)

Here’s Innocean Australia’s latest effort for the vast Hyundai Santa Fe SUV. SUV ads tend to be among the world’s most boring so credit Innocean for trying something a little different.

Aussie ads seem to be getting wackier. Maybe it’s lockdown syndrome but we’re not complaining.

MAA creative scale: 7.5.

About Stephen Foster

Avatar
Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

