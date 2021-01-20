Innocean quells a juvenile rebellion for Hyundai Santa Fe

0 Shares Share

Innocean, which handles Kia and Hyundai plus some other bits and pieces, claims to be the fastest-growing creative agency network in the world (if it really is growing it might be the only one just now.)

Here’s Innocean Australia’s latest effort for the vast Hyundai Santa Fe SUV. SUV ads tend to be among the world’s most boring so credit Innocean for trying something a little different.

Aussie ads seem to be getting wackier. Maybe it’s lockdown syndrome but we’re not complaining.

MAA creative scale: 7.5.