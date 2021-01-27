Hellmann’s steps in with Amy Schumer Super Bowl ad

0 Shares Share

It’s going to be a different Super Bowl in many respects this Covid-ridden year and, in the ad stakes, there are some notable stay-at-homes including Pepsi and Budweiser. Wot, no Clydesdales?

But that creates opportunities for other brands, one such being Hellmann’s which is reportedly making its Super Bowl debut.

Owner Unilever appears to have entrusted the squillions of dollars in airtime to Wunderman Thompson Health, which is an interesting choice. But nobody gets fired for hiring Amy Schumer. This is all we have so far.

Where there’s Unilever there’s a purpose these days and, somewhere along the line, this tackles food waste.

Suspect Super Bowl viewers might feel a little over-purposed by the end of proceedings.