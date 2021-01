0 Shares Share

Kraft Heinz, with a former CMO at the helm, should be reminding us of some of the great ads the Heinz part of the duo used to produce and here’s an interesting one from agency Rethink in Canada.

They asked people all over the world to draw ‘ketchup’ and this is what they came up with.

Called owning the category I believe.

MAA creative scale: 7.