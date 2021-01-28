Havas CX wins global Aesop skincare business

0 Shares Share

Global skin, hair and body care brand Aesop has appointed Havas’ dedicated customer experience network Havas CX as its global customer engagement agency following a competitive pitch overseen by The Observatory International.

Aesop originated in Australia and is now owned by Brazil’s Natura & Co.

Aesop global head of CRM Gianfranco Cuzziolsays: “In a highly competitive pitch, Havas CX was the one agency that really ‘got’ the Aesop brand – built on the back of amazing products, beautiful stores and a truly unique customer experience.

“As well as a clear, ambitious vision for translating the Aesop experience across all channels, they showed a real understanding our specific market nuances, especially in the incredibly competitive skincare markets in Asia. This is a moment of significant opportunity for our brand, and we believe we’ve found the best possible partners with which to maximise that.”