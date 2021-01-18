Ford backs Biden – somewhat cagily

0 Shares Share

It’s nearly time for Joe Biden’s inauguration – which promises to be a lively if somewhat underpopulated event – and corporate America is rallying to the new president. Maybe because they think they don’t have to worry about Trump any more.

Ford is trying to do its bit with another spin on its ‘build/built’ campaign from Wieden+Kennedy, this time reminding blue collar Americans that they build things rather than try to tear them down.

Good to see Ford doing its bit (the original Henry was something of a Trump figure of course) but this is a bit limp. Wonder if something punchier was originally on the menu.

MAA creative scale: 4.