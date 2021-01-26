Don't Miss

For Skyn condoms and Sid Lee Paris, ‘Pleasure is an endless exploration’ in lockdown

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 1 day ago

No one is getting out much, so we might as well explore what we’ve got at home. This is the thinking behind the new campaign for Skyn condoms, lubricants, wipes and toys from Sid Lee Paris. It’s a beautiful film but it’s slightly disconcerting that the soundtrack is “Heads, shoulders, knees and toes,” a song that is most commonly heard in a nursery setting.

“Pleasure is an endless exploration,” which features five real-life couples, was directed by Matt Lambert through PrettyBird UK. It is a collaboration with pop icon Peaches, who is based in based in Berlin, and is running in Australia, Brazil, the UK, US, France, Poland, and Italy.

MAA creative scale: 8

