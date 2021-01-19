Don't Miss

Can avatars put new life into Santander’s Bank of Antandec?

We’ve usually found British presenter duo Ant and Dec resistible for Santander – or Bank of Antandec as the campaign has it – as, it seems, to do quite a lot of Santander customers. Maybe that’s the difficulty with choosing populist – as opposed to popular – front people.

Is this, from Engine, with the duo attempting a new role as avatars, an acknowledgement?

Acknowledging that bank customers are maybe fed up with too much digital this and that is a good point – as is saying you keep it simple. The real trouble with digital this and that, of course, is that it makes it easy for scammers to pinch your money.

An improvement, maybe. But have the duo run their course?

MAA creative scale: 4.

