Bloom & Wild ditches clichéd red roses on Valentine’s Day in new campaign from Mother’s Other

It takes a brave flower company to refuse to stock red roses on Valentine’s Day, but Bloom & Wild seems confident that its customers don’t want to live out a cliché on February 14th. A new campaign from Mother’s sister agency, Other, announces the bold move and urges us all to show that we “care wildly” by thinking of a more original way to show our love.

Bloom & Wild’s research suggests that red roses are not actually that well received. A majority of the population (58%) think that they are cliché and an even bigger proportion (78%) would prefer to receive a more thoughtful gift on Valentine’s Day.

Charlotte Langley, brand & communications director at Bloom & Wild, said: “Many of us want to mark Valentine’s Day with the people we love. But it’s hard to do that in a thoughtful way when it’s become a day steeped in cliché. Valentine’s Day shouldn’t be about ticking a box with a generic dozen red roses, it should be about saying ‘I know you’ and showing how wildly you care.”

Kyle Harman-Turner from Other added: “My partner, Rebecca, is a wonderfully smart, kind and inspiring woman – but if I bought her a dozen red roses, I know she’d laugh at me. Red roses have become a cliched symbol of thoughtlessness. All anybody really wants is to know that we care wildly for them, and there are many more thoughtful ways to do that.”

MAA creative scale: 8

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall
Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

