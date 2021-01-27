Don't Miss

AB InBev’s ‘Happy’ Super Bowl spot by W+K New York features Serena Williams

For the first time in 37 years, AB InBev is not airing a Budweiser commercial in the Super Bowl. The much-publicised move hasn’t stopped the brewer promoting its other brands during the game, and this one for Michelob Ultra by Wieden + Kennedy New York features Serena Williams, plus some extremely tall basketball players.

The voiceover asks: “What if joy is the whole game not just the end game? Are you happy because you win or do you win because you’re happy?” while the soundtrack is more commonly associated with Nike’s classic 1992 “Kick It” commercial, which was Simons Palmer Denton Clemmow & Johnson’s first for the brand.

