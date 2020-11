W+K’s Susan Hoffman on support when you most need it

0 Shares Share

We can all do with some support right now and here’s Wieden+Kennedy chair Susan Hoffman on the importance of same, for the One Club for Creativity.

Reading a letter from Dan Wieden 20 or so years ago when Susan seems to have been having a strop.

Hoffman was employee number 8 at the Portland powerhouse, still proudly independent after 38 years. You can see why.

A shoe-in for Elizabeth Moss when they make the movie.