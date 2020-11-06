Walkers’ ‘social first’ LadBaby Christmas effort lacks crunch

0 Shares Share

Walkers Crisps mostly delighted us last Christmas with the inimitable Mariah Carey courtesy of AMV BBDO.

This year, having departed AMV, it’s a more modest “social first” effort (as is Christmas in the UK) from Elvis, featuring comedian and YouTuber LadBaby; famous, in the modern way, for his penchant for sausage rolls. LadBaby reminds me a bit of Asda’s Sunny.

Walkers is launching “limited edition” ‘Power of Sausage Rolls’ flavour for Christmas with 5p per pack going to the Trussel Trust, a charity that supports food banks.

Walkers senior marketing director Fernando Kahane says: “This humorous campaign has a real purpose at its heart, helping to support the efforts of the Trussell Trust at a time when food banks are more needed than ever before. We want everyone to get behind LadBaby and help to raise even more money for this worthy cause this Christmas.”

Walkers won’t be the only advertiser combining selling with charities this Christmas, John Lewis is doing the same.

But as an ad it’s missing something (the best thing in it is former long-serving front man Gary Lineker.) Ticks all the boxes and it’s hard to escape the emphasis on decoration-festooned homes this Christmas as we probably won’t be allowed to go anywhere.

Some real star quality as in the Canadian Hudson’s Bay effort (as opposed to Aled Jones and someone from East 17) wouldn’t go amiss.

MAA creative scale: 4.